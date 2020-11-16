-
The Texas Education Agency wants lawmakers to double the money they approved to expand pre-K programs last legislative session, but some worry that might…
School districts in Texas will have more money next year to implement pre-kindergarten programs. The state awarded $116 million last week to school…
Governor Greg Abbott’s bill to improve pre-kindergarten got one step closer to his desk yesterday. The Texas Senate approved House Bill 4 in a 25-6…
Two members of the Texas House have filed a bipartisan bill that would help school districts fund full day pre-kindergarten programs as long as they…
The sun is just beginning to rise as Denise Cisneros greets her pre-school students at the Lucy Read Pre-K center as they enter her classroom."How are you…
The Texas Education Agency has asked the federal government for grants to fund an expansion of pre-k programs statewide for moderate and low-income…
Today, parents can begin enrolling their 4-year-olds in pre-K classes in the Austin Independent School District, but today also marks the districts…
Yesterday, Republican candidate for Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a proposal to improve early childhood education in Texas.During a press…
A panel of senators voted to put $1.5 billion in additional funding for public education in the two-year state budget on Thursday — including $40 million…
A plan by the Austin Independent School District to set up a pre-kindergarten program in a cluster of portable buildings at Webb Middle School – something…