Two Texas doctors are suing the state over a law prohibiting them from selling prescription drugs to their patients.The plaintiffs – a family physician in…
From Texas Standard:Americans pay some of the highest prices in the developed world for prescription medication: On average, each individual spends $1,200…
From Texas Standard:The Trump administration finalized a rule last week that aims to curb the rising cost of prescription drugs. Pharmaceutical companies…
The opioid epidemic killed more than 1,300 Texans in 2016. The next year, state lawmakers passed legislation to mandate a prescription-monitoring program…
From Texas Standard:As Senate Republican leaders reveal another version of their plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, taking politics out…
From Texas Standard:It all started with a battle over information: In one corner was the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. In the other were…