Professional Football

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlights of the 12th annual Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. Salute to Excellence…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlights of the 12th annual Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. Salute to Excellence…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlights of The Athletes in Action/Bart Starr Award at Super Bowl LI.The…
Since 1926, Americans have recognized black history annually – first as Negro History Week and later as Black History Month. What you might not know is…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. John Telford, former Detroit Public Schools Superintendent and…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlights of the 2014 NFL season and Super Bowl XLIX. Featured on today’s…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlights of the 10th Annual Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. Salute To Excellence…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Jarrett Bell, NFL columnist for USA Today Sports, ESPN's NFL ‘Insiders,’…