-
From Texas Standard:The first few days of the school year are an anxious time for most kids. But there’s a group whose levels of stress and anxiety are so…
-
From Texas Standard:Two shootings in July: one in Dallas, the other in Baton Rouge. First, a sniper shot down five police officers at a protest. A few…
-
Many of us will experience trauma at some point in our lives, and some of us will get Post-Traumatic Stress Order, or PTSD.It’s not unique to military…
-
KUT is a media sponsor of the Austin Film Festival.Austin-based filmmaker Ric Roman Waugh got his start in the stunt business. His film credits include…
-
Almost once every hour a U.S. military veteran takes his or her life. The Department of Veterans Affairs reports that 22 veterans commit suicide every…