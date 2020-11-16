-
Outgoing Austin city council member Randi Shade kicked off this morning’s city council meeting with a goodbye speech in front of a packed council chamber.…
-
Groundbreaking for African American Cultural FacilityThe City of Austin is inviting people to celebrate Juneteenth at a groundbreaking ceremony this…
-
Last Day to Vote EarlyToday is the last day to cast an early ballot in the Austin City Council runoff election for Place Three. On the ballot: incumbent…
-
Pentagon Papers Being Released TodayThe Lyndon Baines Johnson Library and Museum at UT is one of a handful of libraries across the country releasing a…
-
Only 3 percent of Austin voters cast ballots in this city council matchup, but tonight, the two candidates in the runoff race for Place 3 will go…
-
City Runoff Candidate ForumEarly voting continues in the Austin City Council runoff for Place Three. So far about one-and-a-half percent of registered…
-
Early voting starts today in a runoff for a seat on Austin’s City Council. Elections were last month, but in the Place Three seat, challenger Kathie Tovo…
-
Two first-term Austin City Council members announced they will seek reelection in May 2011. Place 3 council member Randi Shade was first to market with…