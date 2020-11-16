-
Disclosure: Project Connect and Capital Metro have been supporters of KUT.Fifteen years from now, someone in Austin is going to get to say, "I told you…
-
Claudia Teran is late for class. She's waiting at the corner of 45th and Guadalupe streets for her bus. She's studying media at UT and the bus is her main…
-
Road construction that will result in bus-only lanes on Guadalupe and Lavaca streets could begin as soon as next week.The “transit priority lanes” are…
-
Capital Metro is reaching out to residents in the suburbs north of Austin for input on possible transit options for connecting them to Central Austin. Cap…
-
Capital Metro is holding a ceremonial groundbreaking for its MetroRapid service this morning. Construction on the rapid bus line’s first station started…
-
Effective immediately, Capital Metro vice-president and chief development officer Doug Allen has resigned.“Doug resigned on Tuesday,” Cap Metro…
-
Everyone loves to hate the bus, but in a piece for Salon.com, Will Doig argues that the bus is actually mass transit's best hope. He offers high- and low-tech solutions to help the oft-maligned bus system improve its image and its efficiency.
-
Capital Metro announced today that it has received $38 million from the Federal Transit Administration to help cover the cost of the MetroRapid…
-
As Austin considers an electric urban rail system to shuttle people around the central part of the city, Nashville, TN - a city of comparable size - is…