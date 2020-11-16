-
The Alabama Republican claimed election fraud was "sufficient to overturn the outcome." But Secretary of State John Merrill said his office found that several fraud claims that circulated were "lies."
-
This post has been updated.WASHINGTON — Texas' two U.S. senators, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, on Monday withdrew their support for Roy Moore, the embattled…
-
The chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee said Moore should be expelled if he wins the Alabama Senate race. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Moore should "step aside."
-
WASHINGTON — Texas' two U.S. senators found themselves under intense pressure Thursday after explosive allegations surfaced that a candidate both men have…