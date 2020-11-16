Russia Investigation

-
Attorney General William Barr has released special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Democrats have pushed for Congress to get an unredacted version.
-
Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein prepared a summary of the special counsel's findings after learning on Friday from Robert Mueller that his work was complete.
-
The former acting director of the bureau also tells NPR that he and Justice Department leaders were so rattled following the dismissal of James Comey they struggled with how to respond.
-
Donald Trump's ex-campaign chairman won't go to trial in Washington, D.C. The deal presents a potentially ominous development for Trump, but the White House said the case has "nothing" to do with him.
-
This week in the Russia investigations: The White House wants to either get the deal it wants from the special counsel's office or get safely past what it believes is a Labor Day cutoff.
-
Trump's former attorney reportedly claims Trump knew in advance of the 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and other campaign officials and Russians peddling dirt on Hillary Clinton.
-
Allies of President Trump have targeted the deputy attorney general over what they call foot-dragging by the Justice Department in response to requests for information.
-
As condemnation of the summit between Trump and Putin mounts in Washington, we head to rural Texas to hear how Trump supporters in Burnet County are…
-
The Justice Department has accused a Russian woman of trying to cultivate influence with American political figures via the NRA, affirming a separate plank of the Kremlin's influence campaign.
-
The Senate Judiciary Committee released more than 2,500 pages of documents on Wednesday related to its investigation about a meeting in 2016 between top…