Russian Hacking

-
Paper Ballots Could Ease Election-Hacking Fears, But Computers Will Always Be Part Of Counting VotesFrom Texas Standard:There’s a question that moves in parallel with the increased use of computerized voting machines – can your vote be hacked? It’s a…
-
Paper Ballots Could Ease Election-Hacking Fears, But Computers Will Always Be Part Of Counting VotesFrom Texas Standard:There’s a question that moves in parallel with the increased use of computerized voting machines – can your vote be hacked? It’s a…
-
Election administrators should use “human-readable paper ballots" by the 2020 presidential race, experts convened by the National Academies of Sciences,…
-
Six phony websites were created by hackers linked with Russian intelligence and blamed for 2016 election interference, the company says. They allegedly targeted the Senate and two think tanks.
-
From Texas Standard:At a cybersecurity summit in New York this week, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen sounded an alarm about the…
-
From Texas Standard:We now know that Texas is among the states whose election systems were compromised by Russian hackers before the 2016 elections. The…
-
Top intelligence officials are testifying before U.S. Senators this morning on Capitol Hill. Heads of the FBI, CIA, NSA and the Defense Intelligence…
-
Lawmakers are expected to grill representatives of Facebook, Google and Twitter today on Capitol Hill.The Senate’s Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism…
-
Former FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee earlier today. Comey's testimony addressed his firing at the hands of…
-
Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee this morning. Comey was fired on May 9, after leading the FBI's…