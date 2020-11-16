-
In a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt says Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg won equality "not in one swift victory, but brick by brick, case by case."
The Republican senator from Utah announced he would "follow the Constitution and precedent" in considering the president's nominee.
The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg comes just as the Supreme Court was about to hear a case challenging the ACA. It could end Medicaid expansion and protections for preexisting conditions.
In a tweet Saturday morning, the president seemed to imply that he wanted to put a new justice on the court before Election Day.
Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, died from complications from cancer. Her death will set in motion what promises to be a tumultuous political battle over who will succeed her.
The Supreme Court justice revealed on Friday that she had begun a course of chemotherapy on May 19. In a statement, she said she is still able to do her job "full steam."
According to a press release from the court's press officer, the justice is "resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment."
Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment Tuesday for a benign gallbladder condition at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, a statement from the U.S. Supreme Court said.
The 85-year-old liberal justice underwent surgery for cancer last month and also recently broke several ribs after a fall.
"I will retire when it's time," the 83-year-old Supreme Court justice said in an interview with NPR. She also shares wedding advice from her mother-in-law and reads a letter from her late husband.