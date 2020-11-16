-
Salvation Army, one of the largest service providers for homeless women and children in Austin, is adding thousands of square feet to its shelter in East…
People experiencing homelessness in Austin aren't just on street corners asking you for money. There's a less visible population that has some service…
This week, Travis County Commissioners approved the sale of seven and-a-half acres of county-owned property in East Austin to be donated to the local…
Christmas is fast approaching and Santa’s elves are hard at work – not just at the North Pole, but here in Austin.For more than a century, the Salvation…
The Austin Salvation Army is warning people to keep an eye out for imposter bell ringers after a man was spotted with a red kettle at the corner of Parmer…