Texas voters still think that property taxes are too high and that the state spends too little on public education, according to the latest University of…
One cause of that discrepancy is that a lot of school funding comes from local property taxes, a new report from the nonprofit EdBuild found.
Leaders of the Texas Senate are proposing giving schools $3.7 billion to provide $5,000 pay raises to all full-time classroom teachers — on the heels of a…
Public school teachers in Los Angeles, the second-largest school district in the country, went on strike Monday to demand smaller class sizes and more…
State lawmakers filed dozens of bills about educating kids ahead of Tuesday's start to the legislative session. The most interesting discussion at the…
From Texas Standard.Remember the 1988 inspirational movie Stand and Deliver? It was about school teacher Jaime Escalante who encouraged students at risk…
School officials whose districts would lose money under a Texas House plan to revamp the public school funding system asked legislators on Tuesday to…
State district court Judge John Dietz likened the state's school finance case to the soap opera As The World Turns when he opened Wednesday's hearing on…
District Court Judge John Dietz said this morning he will hold a hearing to consider reopening the Texas School Finance case to weigh the impacts of…