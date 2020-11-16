Smartphones

-
The school year is almost over for Central Texas students, and many people are ready to get away on a summer vacation. But imagine a completely different…
-
All the things customers do on phones — texting, tweeting, taking pictures, fussing with Wi-Fi passwords — slows down the process of being seated, ordering and paying the bill. And it's annoying.
-
A small Austin-based technology company, Javelin Semiconductor, has landed its largest contract to date – thanks to a burgeoning relationship between…
-
On some days, you might have more success finding buried pirate treasure than a parking spot in downtown Austin. Enter: iPhones.ParkMe, a California-based…