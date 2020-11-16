Solar Energy

-
The City of Georgetown earned international attention a few years ago by becoming the largest city in the U.S. to run completely on renewable power. Now,…
For the first time ever, wind has surpassed coal as an energy source in Texas. Data released this month by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas shows…
Solar power continues to grow in Texas, new research finds, and that growth is due in part to another renewable energy the state has in abundance:…
Facebook is building a massive solar farm in West Texas that's believed to be one of the largest solar projects in the nation and the social media giant's…
Wind power in Texas is often seen as one of the state’s great success stories. It’s grown so much in the last 20 years that the state now leads the…
In East Austin – just east of Airport Boulevard and a short drive from downtown – you’d rightly expect to find a new crop of houses going up. Instead,…
When Billy Whipple was learning carpentry as a young man in New England, he got some strange advice about from a veteran carpenter.“He had his old beliefs…
At a new 28-home development in East Austin, workers for Lighthouse Solar pull solar panels from the back of a trailer, haul them to a ladder, and then…
Texas' energy industry is in flux.The state's seen recent closures of three coal-powered power plants, as the state market shifts toward renewable sources…
Scott Canada says his company had big plans this year for a 100-megawatt solar farm outside Fort Stockton, Texas.“It would have been built over the next…