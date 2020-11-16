Space Travel

-
From Texas Standard:As private space companies begin to send more astronauts to the International Space Station, it's easy to imagine how they could one…
-
From Texas Standard:It's been 45 years since astronaut Harrison Schmitt set foot on the moon as part of the Apollo 17 mission – and no one's done it…
-
From Texas Standard:It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s a space shuttle filled with tourists? While that idea sounds like science fiction, the reality of…
-
From Texas Standard:Drive down a windy, muddy road, hidden on the backside of Midland airport’s southernmost tarmac, and you’ll find a shiny new hangar…