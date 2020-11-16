-
After spending two months at the International Space Station, astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley returned to Earth on Sunday afternoon.Millions…
-
From Texas Standard:Saturday's launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket sent two astronauts to the International Space Station or ISS. It was the first time in…
-
After an aborted launch attempt to the International Space Station on Wednesday, the weather cleared and the launch went ahead on Saturday.
-
Calling it "the most inspiring thing" he's ever seen, SpaceX's CEO talked up his company's big innovation and plans to fast-track production of the spacecraft. He hopes to fly passengers by next year.
-
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will travel to Texas on Saturday to give an update on the rocket he hopes will one day take the company to Mars. But before Mars, the…
-
From Texas Standard:It's not often that the Los Angeles times covers news with a Texas slant, but this time, it was somewhat unavoidable.Last week, the…
-
Private space launch company SpaceX is launching a rocket to the International Space Station this afternoon. It's the second time the company is re-using…
-
SpaceX is gearing up to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center this afternoon. The rocket is the most powerful to be launched in the…
-
From Texas Standard:It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s a space shuttle filled with tourists? While that idea sounds like science fiction, the reality of…
-
To paraphrase an age-old saying: If at first you don't succeed, well, dust off the historic launch pad and try another liftoff.Not as catchy as the…