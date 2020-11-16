Steve Bannon

-
The former political adviser to President Trump is indicted alongside three other people in connection with an effort to defraud "hundreds of thousands of donors," according to federal prosecutors.
Wilbur Ross now says he spoke with the former White House adviser and the U.S. Attorney General months before a 2020 census citizenship question request became public, according to a court document.
"Even if you thought that this was not treasonous," the former chief strategist is quoted as saying of the Trump Tower meeting, "... you should have called the FBI immediately."
Bannon had been elevated to the national security group in an unprecedented move in January. He will retain his role as senior adviser for domestic affairs.
The president-elect announced his pick Sunday. Priebus, chairman of the Republican National Committee, brings establishment credentials, while Bannon has long been a firebrand of the far right.