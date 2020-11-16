-
Texas voters will not be able to select every candidate of a major political party with one punch, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, upholding a…
A federal appeals court on Monday put a temporary hold on a lower court’s ruling last week that reinstated the practice of straight-ticket voting, again…
Less than three weeks before early voting begins in Texas, a U.S. district judge has blocked the state from eliminating straight-ticket voting as an…
A federal judge on Wednesday threw out Democrats’ effort to reinstate the straight-ticket voting option in Texas.Siding with the state, U.S. District…
On the heels of Super Tuesday voting that left Texans waiting for hours to cast their ballots, Democrats are suing the state to overturn Republicans’…
Minorities and elderly voters will likely be the most affected by the elimination of straight-ticket voting in 2020, according to a new report from the…
Almost 68 percent of voters in Texas voted straight ticket during the 2018 general election, according to a new report from the Austin Community College…
UPDATE Oct. 27: In a statement, Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos said that the eSlate voting machines are not malfunctioning. He said Texans using…
A bill was sent to Gov. Greg Abbott last week that would eliminate straight-ticket voting in Texas. But opponents say the legislation could be headed to…
From Texas Standard:The end may be near for straight-ticket voting in Texas. House Bill 25, which would ban the practice, passed out of the Senate on…