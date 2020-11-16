Summer Melt

-
To understand the challenges many college-bound students face, KUT’s Kate McGee followed three students this summer as they graduated high school and…
-
High schools like to brag about how many students they graduate and how many of those students are headed to college in the fall. But once those…
-
Students heading to college have many steps to take before they can enroll. Some of those steps, like navigating the financial aid system, choosing which…
-
For many students, that summer between high school graduation and the first year of college is one of anticipation and excitement.But for others, it can…