-
It's Election Day in Texas for the March primaries.Our reporters will be sharing updates on what they see and hear throughout the day here. Check back for…
-
From Texas Standard:Massachusetts Sen. and former University of Texas law professor, Elizabeth Warren, is among the Democratic presidential candidates…
-
Texas Democrats took to a crowded Austin debate stage Tuesday night as they vie for the nomination to take on Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, the…
-
A sleeping giant looms over the Democratic presidential campaign, even as excitement continues to build toward the first-in-the-nation contests in Iowa…
-
Texas has the most delegates at stake in today's Super Tuesday primary. It’s part of the process to select presidential candidates for both the Republican…
-
Am I registered? The Texas Secretary of State’s office has a site to help you figure out if you’re registered, and in which county. You can plug in your…
-
Presidential candidates have primaries in two more states this week before turning their full attention to the hundreds of delegates up for grabs on the…