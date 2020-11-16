-
Lee esta historia en español. There has been a huge drop in the number of Texans calling state regulators over surprise medical bills in the past six…
-
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas has agreed to repay consumers after state regulators found the health insurance company was mishandling out-of-network…
-
As lawmakers consider bills to protect patients against surprise medical bills, doctors have waged a stealth on-the-ground campaign to win over members of Congress. Here's how they did it.
-
With two bills up for debate in the House this week aiming to stop surprise billing, research finds the average surprise bill post-surgery exceeds $2,000.
-
Texas will enact a law on Jan. 1 to prevent consumers from getting hit with surprise medical bills. The law survived last-minute efforts to write rules that would have gutted it.
-
The Texas Medical Board will no longer be writing the rules for a new law outlawing surprise medical bills for some Texans. The law goes into effect Jan.…
-
Texas’ bipartisan effort to shield patients from surprise medical bills could be weaker than lawmakers intended when it takes effect Jan. 1.Earlier this…
-
Among the hundreds of new laws that took effect in Texas on Sunday, several are related to health. Here are a handful that took the legislative…
-
Texans who get their health insurance from a large employer are more likely to get a surprise bill in an emergency compared to people with similar plans…
-
A new Texas law says hospitals and insurers will have to work it out when they can't agree on a price — instead of sending huge unexpected bills to patients.