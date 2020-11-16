SXSW Music

-
With South by Southwest canceled, a collective of downtown clubs led by the Red River Cultural District announced a series of shows Wednesday that they're…
-
Update: Looks like Driver Friendly finally caught a break: the Austin-based band had their trailer full of missing gear returned to them this morning. "At…
-
Is SXSW just for industry pros and rich music fans? Or can someone on a budget make it worthwhile? We run through the pros, cons and opportunities that come with attending the festival on the cheap.
-
Big names and Next Big Things dominate coverage of Austin's festival, but there's quality music between the two poles. Ann Powers says the skill and subtlety those acts bring to the party interest her more than the sure bet of a legend or the sugar high of watching a baby band with buzz.
-
Update: "The Punk Syndrome" won the SXGlobal Audience Award. See pictures from the Pertti Kurikan Nimipäivät concert, below.Original Story (March 15,…
-
Free concerts at Auditorium Shores, a South by Southwest tradition, start this evening.They get going at 5 p.m. with Jovanotti, followed by Bajofondo,…
-
At Austin’s South by Southwest Music conference this morning, Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl gave the annual keynote…
-
Update: With South by Southwest Music in full swing, throngs of music fans have descended upon Austin. And that gives marketers more crowds to pitch their…
-
Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was at the Paramount Theater yesterday for the South by Southwest screening of his new film "Sound…
-
On an album released nearly 50 years ago Harry Taussig demonstrated an accomplished, self-taught style of improvisational guitar. This week in Austin, Texas Taussig will perform in public for the first time.