-
After exploring the idea and stirring worries and warnings from retired teachers and elected officials, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas opted…
-
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is urging the Teacher Retirement System not to raise health care premiums for retired teachers, arguing that state lawmakers should…
-
After teaching for 36 years in the Rio Grande Valley, Rosalva Reyna looked at her pension and health plan in July 2016 and decided she could live a…
-
From Texas Standard.Earlier this year there were fears that the 32-year-old health care system that covers hundreds of thousands of retired teachers was…
-
From Texas Standard:Members of the House and Senate are scrambling to plug a $212 million hole in the teacher retirement system, which provides health…
-
From Texas Standard:For years, Texas lawmakers have been trying to stem the bleeding of the state's health care plan for retired teachers. The plan has…
-
Last fall, with little fanfare, the Texas Teachers Retirement System, or TRS, set up an office in London. That means that Britain’s recent vote to leave…
-
Lawmakers Look at Retirement PlansTexas lawmakers are scheduled to examine some retirement programs this morning – including the Employees Retirement…
-
Teacher Retirement System Earns 12.6% Return RateThe Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trust Fund earned 12.6 percent this year. TRS says it ranks first…