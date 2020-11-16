-
The Trump administration cut more than $200 million from teen pregnancy prevention programs and research across the country last week. It was a surprise…
A quarter of Texas public school districts offered no sex education at all during the 2015-2016 school year, according to a new study released Tuesday by…
For more than 15 years, the City of Austin and Austin ISD have partnered to provide services for teen parents in Austin public schools. The program helps…
Teens in Travis County say they’re not getting taught about safe sex, and parents say they don’t know how to talk to their kids about it, according to a…
This article is part of KUT's yearlong series Turning the Corner, taking a look at Austin's Dove Springs neighborhood. For decades, the neighborhood has…
KUT News intern Lynn Romero is a graduate student at UT-Austin. She had a daughter at age 18, and was surprised by the invisibility of students like her…
Damaris Covarrubias lives in Dove Springs, with her entire extended family. It is a huge family. So large in fact, that Damaris has never stopped to…
Between 2005 and 2010, Austin school district saw the number of pregnant students in the district steadily increase. By the end of the 2009 school year,…
The rate of teen pregnancies in Texas fell by 15 percent from 2007 to 2010.A new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the number…
A University of Texas study funded by the Texas Department of State Health Services says expanding sexual health education in public schools could help…