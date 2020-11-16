-
A new deposition sheds light on the still-murky relationship between Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and real estate investor Nate Paul, a friend and…
-
Attorney General Ken Paxton Says He Won't Resign After Accusations Of Criminal Activity By Top AidesTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who was accused by seven of his most senior aides of bribery and abuse of office last week, will not resign his post as…
-
In what state Sen. Angela Paxton describes as an effort to safely expand Texas’ burgeoning financial tech industry, the freshman Republican from McKinney…
-
Less than a year into his first term as Texas attorney general, Republican Ken Paxton was indicted by a state grand jury on three criminal charges. The…
-
When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was the state's attorney general, he had a memorable description for his old job."My job description has been simplified over…
-
The prosecutors in Attorney General Ken Paxton's securities fraud case are asking for a change of venue, arguing they cannot get a fair trial in Collin…
-
From the Texas Tribune: While placing bets on fantasy sports sites might involve skill, there is still an element of chance that equates such leagues with…
-
Texas is a Red state. All things being equal, if two candidates have equal access to money and equal get out the vote efforts, the Republican is going to…
-
You probably already know that Texans will be electing a new governor next month. But the absence of Governor Rick Perry from the ballot has had a domino…
-
Attorney General Greg Abbott’s office filed a brief on Monday arguing that Texas’ ban on same-sex marriage is constitutionally sound and a matter for…