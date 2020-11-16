Texas Border

-
Click here to experience "The Wall: A Special Report from Texas Standard" The Texas Standard gets a lot of emails: story ideas, feedback - sometimes good,…
Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst says President Barack Obama's expected announcement tonight on immigration policy will do nothing more than encourage more people…
Many of the thousands of children from Central America crossing the Texas-Mexico border are eventually subject to deportation, but it could take years…
The federal government is mulling a possible entry fee to cross the border into the U.S.The Department of Homeland Security wants to study if, and how…
A border crossing opened yesterday for the first time since 9/11 – reconnecting Big Bend National Park with Boquillas, Mexico. The opening reunited…
Texas lawmakers in Washington want the Department of Homeland Security to define what successful border security means.Today, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn…
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released its 2012 Gang Threat Assessment, providing an overview of gang activity throughout the state.The annual…