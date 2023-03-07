© 2023 KUT Public Media

    KUT and the Ruthe Winegarten Memorial Foundation for Texas Women’s History celebrate Women’s History Month with the “Texas Women’s History Moment” throughout March. Each day, these 60-second pieces highlight the impact that women in the Lone Star State have had in shaping what Texas has become today. We'll bring you stories of pioneering historians, pilots, activists, musicians, and more; they'll air every weekday in March during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. This year's moments are read by Carrie Rodriguez, Suzanna Choffel, and Valoneecia Tolbert.