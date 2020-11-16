-
Happiness may be one of the most common and egalitarian of human emotions, but all aren't created equal when it comes to elation.The work of Harvard’s Dan…
-
Can you remember what it was like for you to learn your native language? Probably not, but why is that?As humans, we begin learning to speak our native…
-
We may think of our memory functioning much like a movie camera does; capturing a scene and replaying it in a linear fashion. Yet, in actuality, it’s more…
-
If you’ve seen "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off" or ever been in a classroom, you know that school can sometimes be very boring. However, learning and coming up…
-
Failure is a word that carries a lot of baggage, arousing emotional responses that we’d usually rather avoid. What about success? Why does the thought of…
-
Being the incredibly social species that we are, we humans simply cannot avoid influencing one another when we interact. Influence is inevitable. The…
-
Swiss psychiatrist Jean Piaget was born in 1896, and died in 1980. His background was in biology, but he became fascinated with studying the psychological…