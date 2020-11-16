Transgender Issues

-
From Texas Standard:Many Texas political watchers would agree that the 2019 legislative session was surprisingly tame. Legislation about divisive social…
Top Texas Republicans have directed the state’s child welfare agency to investigate whether a mother who supports her 7-year-old child’s gender transition…
Texans have become more supportive of transgender rights in recent years, a new public opinion survey suggests. The Public Religion Research Institute…
Since 2007, Houston Democratic state Rep. Garnet Coleman – and others – have tried in vain to get just five words into Texas' hate crimes law: "or gender…
More than 40 Texans who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender are running for public office this year. Advocates say this is an…
Cecilia Melchor had a friend visiting from out of town last Wednesday. The 22-year-old UT-Austin student didn’t necessarily want to go out, but her friend…
From Texas Standard:In a series of blockbuster tweets this morning, President Donald trump wrote that transgender individuals won’t be allowed to serve in…
"The United States Government will not accept or allow ... Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military," Trump tweeted. Transgender people already serve in the military.
The Austin Police Department will begin implementing a new policy concerning how it identifies transgender and gender-nonconforming crime victims.The…