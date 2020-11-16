Travis County Property Taxes

-
Today is the last day to file a protest with the Appraisal Review Board for property taxes for the current year. (Well, technically, it's May 15, or, no…
-
Own some property in Travis County? Want to know how it's taxed?Chief Appraiser Marya Crigler and Tax Assessor-Collector Bruce Elfant are hosting a series…
-
Travis County Commissioners met today and spent a lengthy amount of time discussing a bill that may not see legislative light of day.HB 3348 from Rep.…
-
January usually marks a mad rush to the local tax office to pay property taxes. If you are a homeowner turning 65 years old, you can apply for a property…