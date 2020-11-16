-
A 41-year-old Austin man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a black teenager. Jason Roche allegedly shot Devonte Ortiz,…
The trial gets started Monday in Florida. George Zimmerman is charged with second-degree murder. Experts say prosecutors will look for young jurors, while the defense will focus on older people. Trayvon's death sparked protests and a national discussion about race relations.
The fallout from The Daily Texan’s publication of a controversial editorial cartoon is carrying on, this time in a different direction.A UT student has…
Texan Issues Formal Apology for Trayvon Martin CartoonThe editors from The Daily Texan issued an apology regarding the controversial Trayvon Martin…
Students and activists assembled outside the offices of The Daily Texan this afternoon, demanding answers about the controversial Trayvon Martin editorial…
As we reported earlier, a student political cartoonist at The Daily Texan has received national attention for a cartoon on the Trayvon Martin shooting in…
Close to three hundred protesters donned hoodies and gathered at the gates of the State Capitol Tuesday night in remembrance of slain Florida teenager…
The killing of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed 17 year-old African-American, by self-described neighborhood watch captain George Zimmerman, has sparked a…