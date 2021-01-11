U.S. Capitol Siege

-
With nine days left in the Trump presidency, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats are forging ahead with plans to remove Trump from office.
In an exclusive interview with NPR, the top federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia describes how investigators are building their case.
Thanks to the viral picture of Richard Barnett with his feet up in the House speaker's U.S. Capitol office, his Arkansas hometown has found itself in an unwelcome spotlight.
The House speaker said she had already made her interest known to Vice President Pence, and if he and the Cabinet don't act "Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment."
The acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia says sedition is among the charges that could be considered against those who participated in the violence.
The Capitol was the scene of chaos, as supporters of President Trump responded to his call to head to the complex and then breached it. A woman was shot and killed during the assault.