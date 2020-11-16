-
Lee esta historia en español. Almost a million low-income Texans would likely enroll in Medicaid if the state were to expand the program under the…
Nearly 700,000 Texans have lost health insurance during the pandemic, and the state already had more uninsured people than any other. Many Texans with COVID-19 symptoms hesitate to seek treatment.
More than 5 million Texans didn’t have health insurance in 2018, according to figures released today from the U.S. Census Bureau. The year before, about…
There is yet another health care funding crisis before Congress.After months of concern from advocates and families, lawmakers approved long-term funding…