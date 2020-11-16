-
From Texas Standard.Dr. Diana Natalicio has been called “the voice, the face, the strength and the sheer rock” of the University of Texas at El Paso. Now,…
-
From Texas Standard.After awarding full scholarships to 50 Nepalese students to attend the University of Texas at Tyler, the university revoked the…
-
Former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is being courted as a candidate to be the next University of Texas System chancellor, a source familiar with…
-
From Texas Standard.The University of Texas System is looking to add a new campus – in New Mexico.Earlier this week, the Board of Regents narrowly…
-
The University of Texas System has released new guidelines for college police departments to respond to reports of sexual assault. Police, university…
-
After five years, Francisco Cigarroa announced Monday morning that he is stepping down as University of Texas System Chancellor. Cigarroa says he's…
-
For some, the combination of student debt and the post-grad blues is a crushing weight – one that comes swiftly, and without warning. But now, for…
-
The UT Board of Regents is expected to discuss the employment of University of Texas at Austin President Bill Powers during its executive session today.…
-
A bill codifying and clarifying the roles and responsibilities of Texas' higher education governing boards, regents, systems and institutions has reached…
-
Update: The UT Board of Regents' decision to release public documents to the Texas legislature didn't stop the state Senate from passing a bill that would…