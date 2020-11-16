-
From Texas Standard:Last week, President Donald Trump tweeted that he would temporarily suspend immigration to the United States to protect a struggling…
-
From Texas Standard:The Trump administration took steps Friday to restrict visas for pregnant women trying to visit the United States. It's part of an…
-
From Texas Standard:In recent years, migrating to the United States has become harder. The Trump administration has added restrictions to all visa…
-
The Austin City Council unanimously approved a deal that offers the Visa credit card company about $1.5 million to bring almost 800 jobs to the area.The…