-
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals is not letting Texas open its ballot-by-mail program during the coronavirus pandemic, while legal challenges move…
-
A Travis County judge issued an order Friday that essentially opens up Texas’ strict ballot-by-mail program to all voters during the coronavirus…
-
From Texas Standard:Before Texas women could vote, Texas men elected a female mayor.Ophelia “Birdie” Harwood was elected mayor of Marble Falls in 1917,…
-
FORT WORTH — When Crystal Mason got out of federal prison, she said, she “got out running.”By Nov. 8, 2016, when she’d been out for months but was still…
-
A new study says Texas' system of levying fines and fees to restore formerly incarcerated people's voting rights prevented nearly 333,000 people from…
-
In 1918, when she was 25 years old, Christia Adair went door-to-door organizing for women’s right to vote in Texas. “This effort was to pass a bill where…
-
County judges and voting groups say they're concerned an update to a sweeping voting bill could reduce the number of countywide polling places in minority…