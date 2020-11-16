-
Walmart says it will discontinue the sale of handgun ammunition and publicly request customers refrain from openly carrying firearms in stores even where…
-
Walmart is removing from its stores nationwide signs, displays or videos that depict violence following a mass shooting at one of its stores in Texas,…
-
From Texas Standard:In big cities, businesses open and close all the time – usually with little fanfare. But when a retailer leaves a small town, it’s big…
-
From Texas Standard:Walmart sells everything from guns to grapefruit. But right now, it can't sell liquor – at least not in Texas. The mega-retailer is…
-
The last time KUT spoke with Vernon Rust, Helen Bird, Trenda McMillan and Jim, the mechanic, they were all living out of their cars in the Walmart parking…
-
There’s a reason it’s the largest retailer in the world — Walmart attracts hundreds of millions of shoppers every week. But for a tiny percentage of that…
-
From Texas Standard:Mega-retailer Walmart has closed five stores across the country – two in Texas – for one reason:“They came in and announced that they…
-
Corporate tax credits improved its profits, but those were tempered by the payroll tax increase on its customers.
-
Today, family members of Austin Police Officer Jaime Padron joined Police Chief Art Acevedo in paying tribute to Wal-Mart employees whose quick reaction…
-
In a massive investigation, The New York Times reported Saturday that Wal-Mart Stores Inc. silenced a vast bribery effort carried out by top executives of its Mexican subsidiary in order to build stores across the country.