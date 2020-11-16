-
Dripping Springs wants to be able to discharge treated wastewater into Onion Creek, but that's rubbed a lot of people downstream the wrong way. Now, city…
-
The population boom in Central Texas has brought a lot of challenges to the region – some expected, some less so. One question you may not have considered…
-
View Larger MapPeople downstream of the Colorado River are asked to stay away from the water following the release of possibly untreated wastewater into…
-
In another round of disagreements, the Environmental Protection Agency is asking the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to take care of water…