Democrats are hoping to flip six congressional seats in Texas in 2020. On Monday, Wendy Davis announced she’s running for one them.Davis, the former state…
WASHINGTON — Former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis is running for Congress.Early Monday morning, Davis announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination…
Wendy Davis is getting support from some of the highest-ranking Democrats in Congress — including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — as she appears to move…
Wendy Davis says she is not running for U.S. Senate in 2020 and instead is considering a bid for the U.S. House."I'm looking very seriously at…
A new group that aims to improve the response to sexual assaults in Austin and Travis County was announced yesterday. Its formation comes after public…
Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt and former state Sen. Wendy Davis announced the creation of a Sexual Assault Prevention and Healing Work Group today in…
From Texas Standard:Former Olympic gold medalist and transgender activist, Caitlyn Jenner, is flirting with the idea of running for the U.S. Senate. So is…
From Texas Standard:When it comes to the electoral college, Texas is like most states: winner-take-all (only two states, Nebraska and Maine, aren't).…
From Texas Standard:If Democrats hope to block the Republican agenda in the executive and legislative branches, they may need an old tool of the…
From Texas Standard:The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that part of a 2013 Texas law restricting abortion procedures is "unconstitutional."House Bill…