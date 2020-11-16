White Settlement Shooting

-
Jack Wilson didn't hesitate when a man with a shotgun fired into a packed church near Fort Worth last winter. Wilson killed the man with one shot. On Monday, a grand jury declined to indict him.
KRUGERVILLE — Liberty Hill resident T.J. Wagner yelled commands at his friend James Johnson in an empty classroom at a building in North Texas earlier…
Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday gave Texas' highest civilian honor to a 71-year-old man who shot and killed an armed attacker at a church in December.Abbott…
The shooting at a church in White Settlement nearly two weeks ago is just one of many incidents of public gun violence Americans have faced in recent...
Traditionally, sanctuary has meant "safety." But decades of mass shootings in places of worship have shaken that faith. Twenty years ago, it was Fort...
The congregation of West Freeway Church of Christ gathered in the sanctuary Monday night – the first time since a gunman opened fire during a service...
Authorities have identified the gunman in Sunday's suburban Fort Worth church shooting as 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnunen of River Oaks, a small city...
A gunman who opened fire Sunday morning at a suburban Fort Worth church was killed by two parishioners, authorities say. Two people died from the wounds...