Displays and demonstrations in support of white supremacy doubled in the United States last year, according to a new study, and Texas led the country in…
From Texas Standard:Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Department of Public Safety – the agency that issues driver's licenses and…
Before the mass shootings in El Paso, the Christchurch mosque in New Zealand and the Chabad of Poway synagogue in San Diego, the alleged shooters each…
It’s been more than two decades since an infamous hate crime in East Texas, where three white men were convicted of chaining a black man to the back of a…
The dating app Bumble said it's working to combat racially charged harassment online, after white supremacists marched in Charlottesville, Va., last…
A white nationalist rally planned on Texas A&M University's campus has been canceled, apparently out of concern for student safety, officials confirmed…
As the nation watched tension between white nationalists and counter protestors turn violent Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, worries began to…