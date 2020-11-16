-
President Trump's eldest son acknowledges that he exchanged direct messages via Twitter with WikiLeaks before and after the release of hacked emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.
From Texas Standard:U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Friday that the Department of Justice would be cracking down on what he calls the…
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange will speak via satellite at SXSW Interactive in March. In a rare public interview, Assange will discuss the "pervasive…
Prosecutors say the soldier downloaded thousands of diplomatic cables and war field reports and sent them to the website WikiLeaks. His trial, which begins Monday, highlights the U.S. government's aggressive campaign to keep secrets.
The WikiLeaks founder has been living in Ecuador's London embassy since June. He's trying to avoid being extradited to Sweden, which wants to question him about allegations of sexual misconduct. Assange says his enemies want to eventually send him to the U.S.
The WikiLeaks founder has been fighting Swedish authorities' efforts to question him about alleged sex assaults. Britain's highest court has now said he can be extradited. But Assange's attorneys plan to challenge that ruling.
Today WikiLeaks began releasing "The Global Intelligence Files" – more than five million emails from Austin-based global security think tank Stratfor…