From Jamaica to El Paso – and now the Olympic stage

The Olympics opening ceremony is this weekend and many Texans will be there. Among them: Niesha Burgher.

Burgher is a sprinter with strong ties to the Lone Star State. Originally from Saint Thomas, Jamaica, Burgher attended Western Texas College in Snyder and is currently a student at the University of Texas at El Paso. In fact, in her first race for UTEP, she set a new school record in the indoor 200-meter.

Now, she’ll make her Olympic debut in Paris running for Jamaica.

“I’ve been running since the age of two,” said Burgher.

Burgher’s father was also a runner. She says he was known as the fastest man in their parish. He inspired her to take up the sport and continue his legacy.

“My dad used to run, and he didn’t continue the legacy.” said Burgher. “So I decided to continue it for him.”

Her journey to the Olympics has been a rigorous one. Burgher’s training regimen is intense, involving seven days a week with two to three hours of practice each day.

“Training was not easy, but setting goals and having the right mindset; knowing what you want…,” said Burgher.

She knew just wanted she wanted, and she got it when she was selected to join the Jamaican Olympic team after an impressive performance at the Jamaican trials.

“I was just excited to be there to compete,” said Burgher.

While Burgher is an Olympian, she’s also still a student. She’s pursuing multidisciplinary studies at UTEP with a concentration in criminal justice, communication and science. Despite her academic commitments, she remains focused on her athletic goals.

“I do set short-term goals and long-term goals,” Burgher said. “Short-term goals would be like going to the training room every day and not missing recovery. My long-term goal would be like making the Paris Olympics.”

El Paso has become a significant part of her journey, providing a supportive environment that she has come to appreciate.

“It’s quiet. The weather is good. It’s similar to Jamaica: it’s hot,” said Burgher.

She sees herself staying connected to El Paso, even as she aims to advance her career as a professional athlete. But, Burgher says family support has been crucial to her success.

“My mom, my aunts, my siblings… they did encourage me,” she said.

Representing Jamaica on the international stage is a dream come true for her.

“Growing up in my old home, everyone did sports, so we would always watch the Olympics and I’d go to my mom or aunt and say ‘I’m gonna make the Olympic team one day,'” she said.

Burgher also hopes to inspire the next generation of athletes. Her advice to them: “Keep trusting God. Trust the process… and never give up.”

As she heads to Paris, Burgher carries the hopes of both Jamaica and her adopted home of El Paso, poised to make her mark on the Olympic stage.

