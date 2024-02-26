Water Week

Everything’s bigger in Texas — including our weather events. It feels like we’re worrying about drought and water restrictions one day, flooding and ice storms the next. Feb. 21-28, KUT is putting a spotlight on one crucial element of our weather: water. Check here for stories about what it means to live in a place that’s running out of water and what solutions are out there (and whether they really work). Plus, we’ll have some lighter fare featuring local water science, Austin history and more.