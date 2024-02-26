Water Week

Everything’s bigger in Texas — including our weather events. It feels like we’re worrying about drought and water restrictions one day, flooding and ice storms the next. Feb. 21-28, KUT is putting a spotlight on one crucial element of our weather: water. Check here for stories about what it means to live in a place that’s running out of water and what solutions are out there (and whether they really work). Plus, we’ll have some lighter fare featuring local water science, Austin history and more.
-
You may have heard the term in recent years. A recent rainfall may have recharged one, another may not have enough water to keep up with demand. But what exactly are they?
-
Water demand in the country's fastest growing city is currently on pace to surpass supply by 2030. Georgetown is seeking out new water sources and has ramped up education and conservation efforts.
-
As the City of San Marcos continues to grow, so does the number of people visiting parks and the San Marcos River. The city's "can ban" hopes to tackle pollution by prohibiting single-use beverage containers on the river and in certain parks.