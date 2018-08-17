Austin ISD Issues Clear-Bag Policy For All Home Sporting Events

A new clear-bag policy is slated to begin Aug. 30 at Austin Independent School District home games. Only clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags will be allowed into sporting events.

It's "all about safety," AISD Athletic Director Leal Anderson said.

“We want our fans to be safe as they enter into our stadium,” he said. “We’re just in a different time in our society now, and we’re taking an additional measure to be safe in Austin.”

The new policy will be implemented at the House Park Athletics Facility, Nelson Field, Burger Stadium, Ellie Noack Sports Complex and Delco Center. Anderson said it's also possible that the policy will be expanded to AISD campuses.

“We would have to do some community outreach to see if that’s the direction that we will go and if that’s something that we could do,” he said.

All bags will be checked by ticket-takers at the facilities' entrances.