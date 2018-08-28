Documentary 'Run Like the Devil' Brings Nuance To The Race Between Ted Cruz And Beto O'Rourke

By Jill Ament 2 hours ago
  • Congressman. Beto O'Rourke speaking at the 2018 Texas Democratic Convention in Fort Worth (left) and Sen. Ted Cruz speaking at then-Governor-elect Greg Abbott's election night party in 2014.
    Congressman. Beto O'Rourke speaking at the 2018 Texas Democratic Convention in Fort Worth (left) and Sen. Ted Cruz speaking at then-Governor-elect Greg Abbott's election night party in 2014.
    Julia Reihs/KUT and Mengwen Cao/KUT

From Texas Standard:

The showdown between Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke for Cruz's U.S. Senate seat has started to gain some hefty national attention. It's also the topic of a soon-to-be-released documentary by award-winning Texas documentarian and University of Texas film lecturer, Steve Mims.

Mims embedded himself in the race as soon as O'Rourke announced his candidacy. The film "Run Like the Devil" covers the campaigns of both candidates, and Mims says it's turned out to be a pretty compelling saga between the two men. The film looks at both candidates' personal lives as well as the contentious issues that are central to their campaigns. Mims says he tried to challenge the idea that filmmakers would automatically favor O'Rourke and would paint an unfair portrait of Cruz.

"We tried to lay it out as honestly and fairly as we could...and stick to the things that made them who they are," Mims says. "We bent over backwards to do that."

Indeed, Mims says some test audiences complained that Cruz appeared in the film too much.

Mims says over the course of filming, he discovered that Cruz and O'Rourke are actually quite similar in personality, despite their disparate family backgrounds.

"The two guys are so similar, that's what's interesting," Mims says. "They both went to Ivy League schools...[but] their upbringings could not be more different."

The documentary is a long-form piece, as opposed to the short news segments people are used to seeing the candidates portrayed in. That means Mims can show the nuances people often miss about Cruz and O'Rourke.

"It fills in a lot of gaps for people, it's the same way that you can read a quote and it's totally different from hearing someone say it," Mims says.

The film opens across Texas on September 6.

Written by Caroline Covington.

Tags: 
Ted Cruz
Beto O'Rourke

Related Content

Where Central Texas Members Of Congress Stand On U.S. Strikes In Syria

By Apr 7, 2017
Petty Officer 3rd Class Ford Williams / Department of Defense

Last night, President Donald Trump authorized a missile strike on a Syrian airbase.

Ted Cruz Leads Beto O'Rourke 41 To 39 In Texas Lyceum Poll

By & Aug 1, 2018
Marjorie Kamys Cotera: O'Rourke/Bob Daemmrich: Cruz

A new poll released Wednesday suggests that U.S. Sen Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, are in a dead heat.

The poll from Texas Lyceum shows Cruz holding a slim margin over his Democratic challenger in the U.S. Senate race. Among likely voters, Cruz carries 41 percent of the vote compared to O’Rourke’s 39 percent. Nineteen percent of voters said they were undecided.

Ted Cruz Proposes Five Debates With Beto O'Rourke In U.S. Senate Race

By & Jul 25, 2018
Marjorie Kamys Cotera/Bob Daemmrich / Texas Tribune

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has challenged Democratic opponent Beto O'Rourke to five topical debates before Election Day, about three months after O'Rourke challenged Cruz to six.

Democrat Beto O'Rourke Wants To Woo Texas Away From Ted Cruz

Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke is putting up a noteworthy fight against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in the upcoming midterm elections, trailing Cruz by single digits in the polls. But O’Rourke winning the seat would be a long shot in Texas, which hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1988.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) from the campaign trail.