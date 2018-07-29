Fire In Burnet County Burns 500 Acres Around Inks Lake State Park

A wildfire has burnned about 500 acres in Burnet County. As of Sunday night, what's being called the Park Road Fire is about 10 percent contained, according to the Texas A& M Forest Service. The service reports about 150 homes have been evacuated, along with the Inks Lake State Park and the fish hatchery.

Texas Parks and Wildlife says the fire started on private property off County Road 116 near Inks Lake State Park. The park is closed, as the fire is burning in park property and nearby areas. Officials say the park will be closed unftil further notice. People who were evacuated from the park or from nearby homes can go to the Burnet County Community Center or Black Rock Park in Buchanan Dam.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire's forward progress has been stopped by Inks Lake.

This is a developing story.