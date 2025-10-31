Ground delay at Austin's airport on Friday has been lifted

A ground delay affecting flights arriving at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Friday has been lifted, the airport said.

The FAA notice said the delay was due to staffing issues. The average delay was 50 minutes, with the maximum delay reaching 119 minutes.

Federal officials hold planes at the departing airports and issue them times for takeoff during a ground delay program, according to the FAA.

Ground delays have impacted Austin's airport multiple times this month. The government shutdown has added pressure to the airport's already short-staffed air traffic control tower, which has about half as many controllers as recommended by the FAA and the controllers' union. This week marks the first time during the shutdown that controllers received nothing on their paychecks.

At a press conference Friday morning, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson referenced the ground delay and commended federal workers at the airport.

"These public servants, they show up for Austin even as they worry about when their next paycheck will arrive," Watson said. "I want our federal employees to know that we see you and we support you."