Austin's airport experiences delays due to staffing issues during government shutdown

KUT 90.5 | By Chelsey Zhu
Published October 13, 2025 at 7:34 PM CDT
An American Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft taking off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The plane is in mid-air, with its landing gear retracted.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground delay for flights arriving at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport until 9 p.m. Monday, the airport said.

Delays averaging 40 minutes are due to air traffic controller staffing issues, according to the FAA advisory. The maximum delay is 94 minutes. Under the current delay, the airport can only handle between 20 and 24 arrivals per hour.

The Monday after Austin City Limits Music Festival ranks in the top 10 busiest days for the airport. The airport did not say how, if at all, departing flights would be affected by the delay.

A government shutdown has added pressure on air traffic controllers across the country. Delays due to staffing have been reported in airports in Dallas, Houston, Nashville, Philadelphia and other cities.
Transportation KUTAustin-Bergstrom International AirportFlights
Chelsey Zhu
Chelsey Zhu is the digital producer at KUT. Got a tip? You can email her at czhu@kut.org.
See stories by Chelsey Zhu
