Democrats want to cap the number of beds ICE may use to detain people arrested for overstaying their visas or committing minor crimes. President Trump says the idea is "crazy."
Immigrants, Border Patrol agents and the first beneficiary of a new criminal justice law will be among those attending President Trump's prime-time address.
President Trump was outmaneuvered by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and did damage with key constituencies. Meanwhile, Americans may be more aware of what government does.
President Donald Trump is expected to make an announcement soon regarding the partial government shutdown. Watch live below.
On the 35th day of the government shutdown, the FAA said it was experiencing "a slight increase in sick leave" at two of its facilities, leading to significant delays at certain airports.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Jeanne Fisher, a financial planner, about how much people should be saving for emergencies.
Ross says he is puzzled by the challenges federal workers are facing after more than a month with no pay. He told CNBC that workers could just borrow money to tide them over.
The Austin Chamber of Commerce lists the federal government as one of 11 major employers in Austin, so KUT wants to know: Is the partial government…
Democrats say they won't accept Trump's offer of three-year protections for those under DACA and TPS in exchange for full funding of his border wall. Republicans say Democrats should accept the offer.
President Donald Trump's Hail Mary offer to trade protections for recipients of the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program for border-wall funding…